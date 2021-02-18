Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Target (NYSE:TGT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.

TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

Target stock opened at $193.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.75. Target has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $225,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Target by 33.0% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 694 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 195,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

