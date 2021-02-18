Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Billion

Analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to post $2.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.38 billion and the lowest is $2.18 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $8.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $13.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,659,000 after buying an additional 421,642 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 173.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 74.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 103,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 44,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.