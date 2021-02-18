Tap (XTP) Market Cap Hits $12.11 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Tap has a market capitalization of $12.11 million and approximately $46,497.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tap has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00062840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $463.64 or 0.00891035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00030651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00045372 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.94 or 0.05033136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00049587 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00017629 BTC.

Tap Profile

XTP is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

