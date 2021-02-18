TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.80

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TALKTALK TELECO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.42.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

