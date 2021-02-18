Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.23-6.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $4-4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.55 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Mizuho reiterated an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.14.

Shares of SNPS traded down $12.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $270.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,027. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

