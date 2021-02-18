Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Synopsys updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.23-6.30 EPS and its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.55 EPS.

SNPS traded down $13.15 on Thursday, hitting $270.61. The company had a trading volume of 31,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,027. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.14.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.