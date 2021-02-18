Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report earnings per share of $1.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Synopsys reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $283.76 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,838,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

