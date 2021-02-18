Swiss National Bank Sells 69,300 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,419,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 69,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $66,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,311,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 744.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,318,000 after acquiring an additional 870,100 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 504.7% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 907,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,221,000 after acquiring an additional 757,123 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 208.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 917,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,930,000 after acquiring an additional 620,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 90.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,483,000 after acquiring an additional 603,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

RCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

