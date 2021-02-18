Swiss National Bank Sells 33,500 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,146,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $81,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,630,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7,840.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,126,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,931,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,635,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average is $70.72. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

