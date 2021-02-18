Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $70,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 501.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 65,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 54,935 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $2,007,042.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,968.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $67.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Several analysts have commented on QSR shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.