Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Teleflex worth $72,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Teleflex by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TFX opened at $403.30 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $414.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.24.

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.27.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

