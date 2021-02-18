Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 627,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $75,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Teradyne by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 56.2% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 2,408.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 250,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 240,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $139.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.41 and a 200 day moving average of $112.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $112,982.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

