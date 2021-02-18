Swerve (SWRV) Price Hits $1.89 on Major Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Swerve token can currently be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00003643 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Swerve has a market cap of $20.30 million and $26.26 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.91 or 0.00379489 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00060115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00078246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00084863 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00082726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.38 or 0.00424707 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00174747 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 12,245,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,740,268 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

