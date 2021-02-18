SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 180.70% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on AMYT. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.
AMYT stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.33 million and a PE ratio of -16.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. Amryt Pharma has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $15.50.
Amryt Pharma Company Profile
Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
