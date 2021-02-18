Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) (LON:SCE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.39

Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) (LON:SCE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.39 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 76 ($0.99). Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) shares last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.99), with a volume of 465,278 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.39. The company has a market cap of £147.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94.

Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) Company Profile (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

