Sunwah International Limited (SWH.TO) (TSE:SWH) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

Sunwah International Limited (SWH.TO) (TSE:SWH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.19, but opened at C$0.23. Sunwah International Limited (SWH.TO) shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$19.56 million and a PE ratio of -8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27.

Sunwah International Limited (SWH.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SWH)

Sunwah International Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services primarily in Hong Kong. It offers corporate finance and capital markets services, including financing solutions and mergers and acquisitions advisory services, as well as asset management services; and brokerage services, such as equities and futures brokerage, margin financing, and initial public offering subscription services, as well as operates an e-trading platform.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Sunwah International Limited (SWH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunwah International Limited (SWH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.