SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.66. 327,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,847,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.73 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

