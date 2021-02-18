Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Shares of SUN traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.98. 24,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.37%.

SUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

