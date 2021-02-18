Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.05. 11,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,534. Sun Communities has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $173.98. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.23.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUI. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

