Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 89,529 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 593,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,529 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $91,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

NYSE:AWK opened at $160.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.03. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

