Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,202 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $99,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $156.14 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

