Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 291,437 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,599,778 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 291,437 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,376,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $98,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $186.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.50. The company has a market capitalization of $338.44 billion, a PE ratio of -117.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.26.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

