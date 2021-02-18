Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 257,902 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,390,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 257,902 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of The Williams Companies worth $88,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,642,000 after buying an additional 3,264,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,115,000 after buying an additional 2,011,121 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,806,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,053,000 after purchasing an additional 566,508 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,520,000 after purchasing an additional 137,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,222,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,327,000 after purchasing an additional 66,195 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 209.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.