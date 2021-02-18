Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 128,772 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,772 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Hilton Worldwide worth $100,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $111.43 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

