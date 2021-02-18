Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $82.89 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 406.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 167,799 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $82,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $523.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $405.59 and its 200-day moving average is $343.54. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $529.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.13 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cannonball Research boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.61.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,877,925.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,933 shares of company stock worth $26,833,014. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

