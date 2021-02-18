Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,464 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of PACCAR worth $110,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after purchasing an additional 395,114 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,519,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 100,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $96.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.58. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

