Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,073 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $103,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,729,417,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,049,908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,854 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,573,000 after acquiring an additional 133,310 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $206,677,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total value of $8,928,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total transaction of $5,747,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,529,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,586 shares of company stock worth $50,555,842 over the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.06.

Shares of TDG opened at $570.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $588.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.83. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $649.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

