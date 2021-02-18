SUKU Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. One SUKU token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges. SUKU has a total market cap of $19.51 million and approximately $418,748.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SUKU has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00061134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.44 or 0.00318907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00083090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00070761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00082937 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.24 or 0.00444993 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,737.69 or 0.87636807 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,183,314 tokens. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

Buying and Selling SUKU

