Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%.

RGR traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $90.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

In other news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

