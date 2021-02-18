Stryker (SYK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Stryker (NYSE: SYK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2021 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $272.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $278.00 to $273.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Stryker had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/28/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $228.00 to $251.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $253.00 to $278.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $210.00 to $245.00.

1/4/2021 – Stryker is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $234.00 to $252.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $245.04. The stock had a trading volume of 98,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.17 and a 200 day moving average of $220.99. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $248.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

