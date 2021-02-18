Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,371.29

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,371.29 and last traded at $1,330.92, with a volume of 62 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,259.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,182.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,097.45. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

