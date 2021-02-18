Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Position Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STRA. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 96.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 7.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,119. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $92.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.55. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.