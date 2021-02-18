Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Herbalife Nutrition Put Options (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,886 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,298% compared to the typical volume of 278 put options.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

HLF stock opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $617,158.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 570,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,655,126.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $75,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,848.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,675,097 shares of company stock valued at $610,242,857 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,119,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 52.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 61,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 357,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

