Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of bluebird bio Call Options (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,783 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,112 call options.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,185 shares of company stock worth $144,696 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129,254 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,409,000 after purchasing an additional 65,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in bluebird bio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,925,000 after purchasing an additional 79,940 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in bluebird bio by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $28.02 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $89.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

