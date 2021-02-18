Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TENB. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Tenable stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,321. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16. Tenable has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $146,628.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,141.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $51,328.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,283 shares in the company, valued at $463,178.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,219 shares of company stock worth $11,629,507. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after buying an additional 761,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,258,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,820,000 after buying an additional 339,850 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tenable by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,882,000 after purchasing an additional 438,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tenable by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 144,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

