Stifel Nicolaus Increases Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $340.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $213.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GNRC. JMP Securities upped their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.85.

GNRC opened at $355.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.67 and a 200-day moving average of $217.13. Generac has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $361.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Generac will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

