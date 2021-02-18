Stealth Market Cap Reaches $5.37 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 60.7% against the US dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and $20,394.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000812 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00018762 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000468 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,631,013 tokens. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

