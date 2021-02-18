State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 85,605 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 85,605 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Western Digital worth $9,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $116,540,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $67,972,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after buying an additional 1,601,590 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,278,000 after buying an additional 1,519,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $37,687,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $70.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of -79.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

