State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 4,830 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Exact Sciences worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $140.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.51 and its 200 day moving average is $114.61. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

