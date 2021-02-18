State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 38,600 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth about $44,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

