State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,840,000 after purchasing an additional 127,878 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,170,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 55.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 751,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 269,108 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kennametal by 2.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 39,931 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Kennametal stock opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.44, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

