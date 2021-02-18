State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 42,600 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Progyny were worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 74.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,199,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $49.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.00 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 35,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,070,982.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 834,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,045,873 shares of company stock worth $41,450,891. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

