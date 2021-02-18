State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Domino’s Pizza worth $10,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,077,000 after purchasing an additional 88,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,296,000 after purchasing an additional 180,791 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,319 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.96.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $376.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.09 and a 200 day moving average of $392.63. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.22 and a twelve month high of $435.58.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

