State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $10,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRAH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.18.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $126.90 on Thursday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $137.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.