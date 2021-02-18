State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Guardant Health by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,397,000 after purchasing an additional 335,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411,884 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Guardant Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,083,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Guardant Health by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $60,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $60,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 981,391 shares of company stock valued at $156,505,110 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GH opened at $168.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.28 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.55.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.