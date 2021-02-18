State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APPN. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 85.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 45,782 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 178.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at about $1,144,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays cut shares of Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $1,275,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at $418,877.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,054 shares of company stock valued at $98,459,838. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $216.64 on Thursday. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -393.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.03.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

