State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 37,033 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,033 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Capri were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

CPRI stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

