State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of LHC Group worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $987,151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,764,000 after purchasing an additional 77,069 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 296,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,191,000 after purchasing an additional 62,591 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 227,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 2,304.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,800,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $200.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.58. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

