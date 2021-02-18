State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 23,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $68.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.98.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.