State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 438.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 235,469 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.61.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. FIG Partners raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

